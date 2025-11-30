JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 23,447 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Watts Water Technologies worth $60,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 77,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 6,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $1,855,588.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,800. The trade was a 31.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,128,936. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

WTS opened at $275.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.30 and its 200-day moving average is $263.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.59 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

