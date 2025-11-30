John Terry O’connor Purchases 2,100 Shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) General Counsel John Terry O’connor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $150,801.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel directly owned 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,611. This trade represents a 210.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GSHD opened at $71.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.92. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.25 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 56.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

