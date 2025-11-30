Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $197,000 in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Green Plains by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2,313.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 9,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $10.29 on Friday. Green Plains, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $718.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $508.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPRE. Bank of America lifted their price target on Green Plains from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $294,372.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,906.58. The trade was a 33.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

