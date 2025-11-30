Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $143,000 in RLJ Lodging Trust $RLJ

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,138.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 13,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $100,731.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,064.09. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Baird R W cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.48.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $330.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.03%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

