Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $39,000 Stake in Quantum-Si Incorporated $QSI

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Free Report) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,731 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quantum-Si were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 322.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 19.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Quantum-Si by 106.3% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 69,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the period. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on QSI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quantum-Si currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quantum-Si news, insider Todd C. Bennett sold 18,482 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $31,049.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 700,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,005.04. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 26,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $80,111.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,904,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,938.62. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $152,085 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

QSI opened at $1.42 on Friday. Quantum-Si Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $304.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.93.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Quantum-Si had a negative net margin of 3,677.97% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quantum-Si

(Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

