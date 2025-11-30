Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,231 Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ECVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecovyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Ecovyst stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.25. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $204.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.74 million. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

