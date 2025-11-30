Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,300 CVR Partners, LP $UAN

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in CVR Partners by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CVR Partners Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of UAN opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CVR Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 41.88% and a net margin of 20.70%.The business had revenue of $163.55 million for the quarter.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $4.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.89. This represents a $16.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.55%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

