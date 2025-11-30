J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 2,043 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $SPHD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 703,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $43.39 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

