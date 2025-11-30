J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,025 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after buying an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,583,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,217,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,404,000 after purchasing an additional 59,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 868,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,856,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $512.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $520.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.07 and a 200 day moving average of $406.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.