J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG $NVS

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NVS opened at $130.23 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded Novartis to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Novartis to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

