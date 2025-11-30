J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $927,000 Stake in Public Storage $PSA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,815,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,107,677,000 after buying an additional 79,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,357,000 after buying an additional 103,965 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,924,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,674,000 after acquiring an additional 87,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $274.71 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $352.66. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.75.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 124.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.