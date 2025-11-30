J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. $TCPC

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Blackrock Tcp Capital worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the first quarter valued at $4,514,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 96,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 3.6% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 497,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC opened at $6.01 on Friday. Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $509.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackrock Tcp Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Blackrock Tcp Capital’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

