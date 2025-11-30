J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,092 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,975,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 357,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,353,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $134.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.41. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $146.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

