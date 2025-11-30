J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $167.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.