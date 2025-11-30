J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $395,321,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $336,022,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,079,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $65,351,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 664,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $83.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $51.24 and a 12-month high of $86.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

