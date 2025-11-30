J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $92.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

