J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,292 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 772,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 143,825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 37,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 350,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $16,009,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $46.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $32.16 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

