J Chris Brewster Sells 7,969 Shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $98,576.53. Following the sale, the director owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,869.55. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Green Dot Trading Up 2.2%

GDOT opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Green Dot Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $696.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a positive return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 2.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 740,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 50,064 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $13,031,000. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 195.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 88,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 2,514.6% during the third quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 80,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 77,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Recommended Stories

