Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,195 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 310,285 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 19,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 24.3% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Itau Unibanco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Itau Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

