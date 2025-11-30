iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

