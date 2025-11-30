iShares MBS ETF $MBB Position Lessened by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after buying an additional 18,631,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,782,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 10,569.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,713,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 949,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,061,000 after purchasing an additional 907,328 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.