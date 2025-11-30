iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 205,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 64,263 shares.The stock last traded at $44.18 and had previously closed at $44.30.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.58.

Get iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUSB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 207,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 193.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

