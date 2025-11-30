InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Shares Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 170,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 148,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market cap of C$6.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.
InZinc Mining Company Profile
InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, and indium deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Indy project comprising an area of 19,000 hectares located in Central British Colombia; and the West Desert Property located in Utah, the United States.
