Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Stake Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 117,490 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,107,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,094 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 35.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,928 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,455,000 after purchasing an additional 721,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 99.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,150 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 9.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after purchasing an additional 605,161 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $24.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Sharp sold 160,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $3,769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,523.52. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.50 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

