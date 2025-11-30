Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the second quarter valued at $101,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $107.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.49 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $110.01.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

