Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,998 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 14,356 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $536,053.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,009.86. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 13,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $540,408.48. Following the sale, the president directly owned 96,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,468.70. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,081 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,010. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 5.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.01. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

PGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

