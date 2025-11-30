Inceptionr LLC Trims Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Inceptionr LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 250.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,082.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,184.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2,349.84. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,848.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.