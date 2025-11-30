Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,800,000 after buying an additional 13,216 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 18,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $2,732,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,455.20. The trade was a 30.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,339.16. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,901. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

