Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,134,000 after buying an additional 689,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 3,240,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,687,000 after acquiring an additional 270,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.32. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 59,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $3,659,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,708.64. This represents a 35.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 79,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 227,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,450. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 206,910 shares of company stock worth $11,402,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

