Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Up 3.4%

HUN stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Huntsman Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

