Inceptionr LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 139,500.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $52.24.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HUBG. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hub Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

