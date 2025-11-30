Inceptionr LLC Sells 19,114 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,114 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

