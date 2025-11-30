Inceptionr LLC Purchases Shares of 1,670 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $142.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,445,779.76. This trade represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA opened at $135.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.75 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 128.39%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Featured Stories

