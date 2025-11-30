Inceptionr LLC Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,002 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 100.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 1,392 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $131,683.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,248. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $164.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The apparel retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-10.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

