Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 118856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$168.75 million during the quarter. Imperial Metals had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 4.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

