Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Icon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after buying an additional 2,893,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,730,000 after acquiring an additional 650,379 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $158,639,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Icon by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,887,000 after purchasing an additional 162,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon Stock Up 0.1%

ICLR opened at $183.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $228.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $220.00 target price on Icon in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

