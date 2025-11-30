Icon Plc $ICLR Shares Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Icon by 67.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,184,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,045,039,000 after buying an additional 2,893,946 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,752,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,730,000 after acquiring an additional 650,379 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Icon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,993,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth $158,639,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Icon by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,060,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,887,000 after purchasing an additional 162,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.
Icon Stock Up 0.1%
ICLR opened at $183.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $125.10 and a 12 month high of $228.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR
About Icon
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Icon
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.