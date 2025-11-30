Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 335.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.09. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $68.10.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.61.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,140,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,646.40. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 5,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $270,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,662.40. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,895 shares of company stock worth $12,179,202. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

