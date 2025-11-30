Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Acquires 170,000 Shares of Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 125.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,717.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $11.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Huntsman Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $10.42 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.42%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.