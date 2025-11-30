Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,299 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.75% of Huron Consulting Group worth $41,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $1,049,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,096.48. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Ronald Dail sold 167 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $28,538.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 31,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,495.13. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock worth $3,872,885. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.25 and a 52 week high of $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $441.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.