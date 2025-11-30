Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.89. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $1.9750, with a volume of 167,717 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.50 to $16.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. New Street Research set a $16.80 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.25 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $753.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Hudson Pacific Properties shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, December 1st. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 28th.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $186.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.05 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,053.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth $28,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

