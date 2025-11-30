Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,358 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.48% of NVR worth $101,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in NVR by 60.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in NVR by 86.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $7,507.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,558.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7,628.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,280.15.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $130.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito bought 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

