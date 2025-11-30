Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,708 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Entergy worth $109,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Boston Partners increased its stake in Entergy by 114.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,940,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,429,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,648,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 285.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,133,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,901,000 after acquiring an additional 839,474 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,253.50. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0%

ETR stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.21%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

