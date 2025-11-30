Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 45,887 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.49% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $77,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 82.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,113,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,593,000 after buying an additional 118,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $730,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,797. This trade represents a 45.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $146.41 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.47 and a 12 month high of $148.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

