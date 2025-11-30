HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Trading Up 8.9% – Here’s Why

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.4860. Approximately 4,859,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,852,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 3.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIVE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 3,966.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

