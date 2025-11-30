Head to Head Comparison: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) versus Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Titan Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $51.69 million 0.00 -$34.11 million ($8.21) 0.00 Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.56 $6.95 million $0.05 7.91

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Titan Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical. Minerva Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Minerva Surgical has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47%

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Titan Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company provides Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.