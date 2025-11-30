Head to Head Comparison: Masco (NYSE:MAS) & Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL)

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) and Springview (NASDAQ:SPHL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Masco and Springview, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 0 13 6 1 2.40 Springview 1 0 0 0 1.00

Masco presently has a consensus price target of $73.53, indicating a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Masco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Masco is more favorable than Springview.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $7.60 billion 1.77 $822.00 million $3.90 16.63 Springview $6.45 million 0.81 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Masco and Springview”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Springview.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and Springview’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 10.89% 1,317.38% 16.47% Springview N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Masco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masco beats Springview on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

About Springview

Our company, through our indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Springview Enterprises Pte. Ltd. (“Springview Singapore”), designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore. Our projects cover four main types of work: (i) new construction, (ii) reconstruction, (iii) additions and alterations (A&A), and (iv) other general contracting services. For new construction, an existing house will be demolished, and a new house will be rebuilt. Our reconstruction work involves replacement of a substantial part of a house. For A&A work, we focus on minor modifications to existing structures within an existing building’s requirements. We also provide other general contracting services, such as renovation and design consultation for our customers. Through conversations with our clients to understand their vision and budget constraints, we assist them in developing a feasible design concept. Our projects are carried out in either (a) design and build mode or (b) construction mode. When we play a design and build role, we provide design input and also serve as the main contractor. For construction mode, we act only in the role of a contractor. For the design and build role, we collaborate with associated architectural firms to deliver tailored solutions consisting of conceptualized design drawings and detailed implementation plans which we then execute with the joint efforts of our experienced design team and construction team. For the contractor role, we provide our customers with quality construction work based on our team’s experience and existing relationships with architects and subcontractors. With a considerable operating history dating back to 2002, we believe we have established a positive reputation in the busy Singapore real estate development market through customer relationships, leading to referrals from existing customers. Our operations team manages inquiries and feedback, working with subcontractors to address any issues that arise in our projects. We believe that effective communication through phone calls and instant messaging ensures quick issue resolution. In turn, we believe that our commitment to high-quality services and addressing customer feedback is vital for expanding our market share and ensuring overall business success of our company. Our company was incorporated as an exempted company under the laws of the Cayman Islands with limited liability on September 27, 2023. Our registered office in the Cayman Islands is located at Ogier Global (Cayman) Limited, 89 Nexus Way, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-9009, Cayman Islands. Our principal executive office is at 203 Henderson Road, #06-01, Henderson Industrial Park, Singapore 159546. Our agent for service of process in the United States is Cogency Global Inc., 122 E. 42nd Street, 18th Floor, New York, New York.

