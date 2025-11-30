Head-To-Head Analysis: Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY) and Its Peers

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) is one of 86 public companies in the “BANKS – FOREIGN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Banco Comercial Portugues to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Comercial Portugues and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Comercial Portugues 0 1 0 1 3.00 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 1307 4305 4604 268 2.37

As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Banco Comercial Portugues’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Comercial Portugues has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Comercial Portugues $5.82 billion $980.79 million 9.99 Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors $1,325.67 billion $6.67 billion 13.25

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banco Comercial Portugues’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues. Banco Comercial Portugues is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Comercial Portugues and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Comercial Portugues 15.89% 9.44% 0.76% Banco Comercial Portugues Competitors 17.41% 12.83% 1.08%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Comercial Portugues pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Banco Comercial Portugues pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 35.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “BANKS – FOREIGN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Comercial Portugues rivals beat Banco Comercial Portugues on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, S.A., a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others. The company is also involved in the provision of investment fund and real estate management, e-commerce, web portal, real estate investment fund, trade finance, trust, consulting, brokerage, marketing, and real estate services, as well as internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. Banco Comercial Português, S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Porto, Portugal.

