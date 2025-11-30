HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,062,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $4,083,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $1,152,408,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total transaction of $1,843,990.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,105.73. This represents a 52.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $512.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $520.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

