Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $465,000 in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. $WOR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 821,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 733,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WOR. Zacks Research downgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres acquired 10,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 95,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,057,995.80. This represents a 11.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

