Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 315 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 87.7% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $412.97 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $427.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.35 and a 200-day moving average of $365.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.700-19.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.33.

Insider Activity

In other Valmont Industries news, insider James Christopher Colwell sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.68, for a total transaction of $154,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,214.48. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

